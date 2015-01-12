* Government says terms still to be negotiated
* Unknown how much Esmark offered for loss-making mill
* Officials expect deal to be wrapped up by end of Jan
* Further details to be released Mon or Tues, official says
BELGRADE, Jan 12 Serbia accepted a bid by U.S.
steel producer and distributor Esmark for the country's sole
steel mill, state-owned Zelezara Smederevo, but details are
still to be negotiated, the government said on Monday.
Neither party has made public how much Esmark offered for an
80-percent stake in the loss-making plant, which employs 5,000
people and costs the state $120 million per year in subsidies.
Privatisation officials say they expect the deal to be
wrapped up by the end of January, as the government pursues
cost-cutting measures agreed under a new loan arrangement with
the International Monetary Fund.
Esmark Europe, part of U.S.-based Esmark Inc, was named on
Friday as the only valid bidder for the mill in the town of
Smederevo, around 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital
Belgrade.
"The government decided to accept Esmark's bid," the
government said in a statement following a cabinet meeting on
Monday. It said negotiations would follow but gave no timeframe.
Bojan Bojkovic, the mill's finance chief who headed the
privatisation commission overseeing the process, said more
details of Esmark's bid would be announced later on Monday or on
Tuesday.
The mill was run by U.S. Steel from 2003 until 2012,
when the government bought it back for $1 to avert its closure
and the loss of thousands of jobs as operations suffered from
weak steel prices and subdued demand.
The mill is operating only one of its two furnaces and
losing $10 million a month.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Sam
Wilkin)