BELGRADE Jan 13 U.S. steel producer and
distributor Esmark plans to invest $400 million in Serbia's only
steel plant over the next five years once a takeover is
completed, the head of the company was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
The Serbian government said on Monday it had accepted
Esmark's offer for an 80-percent stake in the loss-making
Zelezara Smederevo mill, which employs 5,000 workers and
swallows some $120 million per year of taxpayer money in
subsidies.
In an emailed statement, Esmark founder and CEO James
Bouchard told state news agency Tanjug the company would invest
$28 million this year to restart the plant's idled second
furnace, and $400 million in total over the next five years.
The details of the deal are being negotiated and both sides
say it should be wrapped up by February. It is not known how
much Esmark, the only valid bidder, offered for the stake.
Serbia, which is seeking membership of the European Union,
needs the bloc's approval for the deal. In a pre-membership
agreement, the former Yugoslav republic committed to reducing
subsidies to the plant by Feb. 1.
The mill was run by U.S. Steel from 2003 until 2012,
when the government bought it back for $1 at a time of weak
steel prices and subdued demand to prevent it from closing with
the loss of thousands of jobs.
It operates only one of its two furnaces and is currently
losing $10 million per month.
