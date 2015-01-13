Jan 13 Zeltia SA :

* Says its unit PharmaMar SA to begin phase III study with PM1183 in combination with doxorubicin for microlithic lung cancer in second line

* Results from Ib clinical study guarantee start of pivotal phase III study which will compare the combination in second line with topotecan Source text: bit.ly/1BgGsuD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)