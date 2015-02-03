UPDATE 2-Starboard reports 5.7 pct stake in contract research firm Parexel
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)
Feb 3 Zeltia SA :
* Says American regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), grants priority review to the registration of Pharma Mar's Yondelis for soft tissue sarcoma Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM8ssN29] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln