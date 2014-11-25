METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Zeltia SA :
* Said on Monday Janssen Research & Development LLC submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Yondelis to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)
* Janssen has the rights to develop and sell Yondelis globally except in Europe and Japan
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.