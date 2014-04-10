BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
April 10 Cloud-based software maker Zendesk Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of up to $150 million.
The San Francisco-based company makes software that helps customers connect with customers online.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the IPO, Zendesk said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/ben48v)
The filing did not say how many shares will be offered or their expected price.
Zendesk said it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZEN."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016