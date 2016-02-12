By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Software company Zenefits
is being investigated by the California Department of Insurance
over questions about its business practices, the agency said
Thursday.
California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones revealed in a
statement that the agency had launched an investigation into
Zenefits in 2015.
Jones said he had directed the agency to use additional
resources to investigate whether Zenefits had complied with
regulations that require the licensing and training of insurance
agents and brokers.
The announcement of the investigation follows the
resignation on Monday of Zenefits Chief Executive Parker Conrad
, who was replaced amid allegations from state
regulators that the startup failed to properly license its
salespeople and adequately serve its customers.
Zenefits makes software for businesses to automate aspects
of their human resources, including health insurance.
"The recent resignation of Zenefits' CEO Parker Conrad is an
important development, but it does not resolve our ongoing
investigation of Zenefits' business practices and their
compliance with California law and regulations," Jones said.
The department said it will not release information about
its findings until the investigation is complete.
Zenefits did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment on California's investigation.
The investigation was first reported by media outlet
BuzzFeed on Thursday. The news site had also previously
reported, following BuzzFeed's investigation of the company,
that Zenefits allowed salespeople without licenses to act as
insurance brokers in at least seven states.
San Francisco-based Zenefits is also under investigation in
Washington state, BuzzFeed reported citing the state's insurance
regulator, for allegedly allowing unlicensed brokers to sell
health coverage to customers.
Zenefits provides free software for businesses to manage
stock options, maternity leave and vacation time, among other
benefits. The company makes money acting as a high-tech health
insurance broker, working as the middleman between businesses
and healthcare providers such as Anthem Blue Cross, and earning
the commission or broker fee.
Zenefits' newly appointed CEO, David Sacks, who joined the
company a year ago as chief operating officer, confirmed
compliance issues in a letter to employees on Monday that was
seen by Reuters.
"The fact is that many of our internal processes, controls,
and actions around compliance have been inadequate, and some
decisions have just been plain wrong," Sacks said in the letter.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Diane Craft)