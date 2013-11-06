WELLINGTON Nov 7 New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd reported a maiden first half profit as a listed company of NZ$55.5 million ($46.6 million) on Thursday as it had better than expected sales.

The company, which listed in August after Infratil Ltd and the sovereign New Zealand Superannuation Fund sold 60 percent of the company in a NZ$840 million public offer, said the profit compared with NZ$24.9 million a year ago.

Z Energy said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and fair value movements (EBITDAF) were NZ$107 million from NZ$100 million last year.

It reaffirmed its IPO prospectus forecast of full year EBITDAF NZ$205 and NZ$215 million, against 2012/13 earnings of NZ$195 million.

Z Energy operates more than 250 petrol stations and truck stops and has a 17 percent stake in the country's only oil refinery. It was formerly owned by Shell International. (Gyles Beckford)