WELLINGTON Nov 7 New Zealand petrol retailer Z
Energy Ltd reported a maiden first half profit as a
listed company of NZ$55.5 million ($46.6 million) on Thursday as
it had better than expected sales.
The company, which listed in August after Infratil Ltd
and the sovereign New Zealand Superannuation Fund sold
60 percent of the company in a NZ$840 million public offer, said
the profit compared with NZ$24.9 million a year ago.
Z Energy said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation, and fair value movements (EBITDAF) were NZ$107
million from NZ$100 million last year.
It reaffirmed its IPO prospectus forecast of full year
EBITDAF NZ$205 and NZ$215 million, against 2012/13 earnings of
NZ$195 million.
Z Energy operates more than 250 petrol stations and truck
stops and has a 17 percent stake in the country's only oil
refinery. It was formerly owned by Shell International.
(Gyles Beckford)