June 20 Zenitel NV :
* Results of the public offering of 16.55 mln new shares in
the context of a capital increase in cash with non-statutory
preferential subscription rights in the framework of the
authorized capital, of an amount of 13.24 mln
* The settlement of all new shares will take place on 24
June 2014 and the new shares will be tradable on Euronext
Brussels from the same date onwards.
* During the offering period with non-statutory preferential
subscription rights ending 19 June 2014, 12.55 mln new shares
were subscribed for a total amount of 10.04
* This corresponds to 75.87 pct of the maximum number of new
shares offered
