June 20 Zenitel NV :

* Results of the public offering of 16.55 mln new shares in the context of a capital increase in cash with non-statutory preferential subscription rights in the framework of the authorized capital, of an amount of 13.24 mln

* The settlement of all new shares will take place on 24 June 2014 and the new shares will be tradable on Euronext Brussels from the same date onwards.

* During the offering period with non-statutory preferential subscription rights ending 19 June 2014, 12.55 mln new shares were subscribed for a total amount of 10.04

* This corresponds to 75.87 pct of the maximum number of new shares offered Further company coverage: