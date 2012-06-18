PARIS, June 19 Global advertising spending is
set to grow by 4.3 percent to $502 billion this year, a slightly
slower rate than previously predicted, dragged down by Europe's
ongoing debt crisis, according to market research group
ZenithOptimedia.
The forecasting group, which is part of advertising group
Publicis, left its forecasts for 2013 and 2014
unchanged. It had previously seen growth this year of 4.8
percent.
"The ad market slowed in April and May as advertisers became
more cautious about the state of the global economy,"
ZenithOptimedia said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Greek elections have revived fears of a euro zone
breakup. ... Economic growth has slowed across the developed
world and recessions have deepened in Southern Europe."
As a result, ad spending will actually shrink by 1.1 percent
in the 17 member states of the euro zone this year, with Spain,
Italy, Greece and Portugal being hit the hardest.
The effects of Europe's woes are being felt even in
fast-growing emerging markets of Asia and Latin America.
ZenithOptimedia scaled back its growth forecasts for Asia to
6.7 percent from 7.4 percent in March, and it now sees growth in
Latin America of 7.8 percent, instead of 9.2 percent.
Only North America is proving more resistant, with Zenith
maintaining its forecast for 3.6 percent growth this year.
Ad spending by big companies will get a boost this year from
big events such as the London Olympics, the Euro 2012 football
championships, and the U.S. presidential elections. The events
are expected to add $6.3 billion to the global ad market,
concentrated from June to November.
Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so convulsions
to the world markets tend to hit the shares of advertising
agencies, including market leader WPP, Omnicom,
Interpublic Group and Publicis.