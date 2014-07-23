BRIEF-Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets buys 5.7 pct stake in Shanghai Chinafortune
* Says Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets has acquired 5.7 percent stake in the company, raising its stake in the company to 5.7 percent from 0 percent
July 23 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Wednesday its first-half pretax profit rose to 57.86 billion naira ($357.5 million), up 11 percent from 52.09 billion naira a year ago.
Gross earnings rose to 184.4 billion naira during the six month to June 30 from 171.0 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.8300 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Erica Billingham)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896401 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they de