Dec 6 Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc said it would enter the Italian market by buying financial services business Zenith Service SpA for an enterprise value of 17 million euros ($18.28 million).

Arrow Global, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, said the deal, which needs to be approved by the Bank of Italy, is expected to complete in the first half of 2017.

"Today's agreed acquisition of Zenith marks our strategic entry into Italy... Zenith is our first step in creating a strong market proposition in Italy, where Arrow and Zenith already share some common clients," Chief Executive of Arrow Global Tom Drury said.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Monday that he would resign after suffering a resounding defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, leaving the euro zone's third-largest economy in political limbo. ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)