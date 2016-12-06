Dec 6 Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global
Group Plc said it would enter the Italian market by
buying financial services business Zenith Service SpA for an
enterprise value of 17 million euros ($18.28 million).
Arrow Global, which buys defaulted customer accounts from
retail banks and credit card companies, said the deal, which
needs to be approved by the Bank of Italy, is expected to
complete in the first half of 2017.
"Today's agreed acquisition of Zenith marks our strategic
entry into Italy... Zenith is our first step in creating a
strong market proposition in Italy, where Arrow and Zenith
already share some common clients," Chief Executive of Arrow
Global Tom Drury said.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Monday that
he would resign after suffering a resounding defeat in a
referendum over constitutional reform, leaving the euro zone's
third-largest economy in political limbo.
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)