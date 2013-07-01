Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Outsourcing services provider Zensar Technologies(ZENT.NS) is in acquisition talks with at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its largest export market.

A deal could cost Zensar between $20 million and $50 million, its chief executive officer, Ganesh Natarajan, said in a phone interview from the company's headquarters in Pune.

The company, being advised by boutique financial advisory firm The Chesapeake Group, is talking to firms specialising in either managing large, complex computer networks or providing business software management consultancy, he said.

A possible acquisition could add 150-200 local staff in the computer networks area, or about 60-70 consultants specialising in the use of business management software from SAP AG(SAPG.DE), Natarajan said.

"We've been at it in the last four months ... if we get the right fit, we can certainly do it during this year," he said.

