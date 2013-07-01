July 1 Indian outsourcing services provider
Zensar Technologies Ltd is in acquisition talks with
at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its
largest export market.
A deal could cost Zensar between $20 million and $50
million, its chief executive officer, Ganesh Natarajan, said in
a phone interview from the company's headquarters in the western
Indian city of Pune.
The Indian company, being advised by boutique financial
advisory firm The Chesapeake Group, is talking to firms
specialising in either managing large, complex computer networks
or providing business software management consultancy, he said.
A possible acquisition could add 150-200 local staff in the
computer networks area, or about 60-70 consultants specialising
in the use of business management software from SAP AG
, Natarajan said.
"We've been at it in the last four months ... if we get the
right fit, we can certainly do it during this year," he said.
(Reporting by Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Mark
Potter)