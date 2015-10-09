BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Refiles to fix grammar in third paragraph)
MUMBAI Oct 9 Funds advised by private equity Apax Partners have bought a 23.2 percent stake in Indian software services exporter Zensar Technologies Ltd, the company said on Friday.
Marina Holdco (FPI) Ltd, a company backed by the funds, bought the stake from Electra Partners Mauritius Ltd, a unit of Electra Private Equity Plc.
Electra said separately it will receive proceeds of 84 million pounds ($128.66 million) after the deal is closed. Including dividend and proceeds from the sale of shares, Electra's return would be 19 times on the original cost over 18 years of investment, it said. ($1 = 0.6529 pounds) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.