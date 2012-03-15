WARSAW, March 15 Poland's treasury
ministry is to continue negotiations on the sale of an 85
percent stake in lignite coal mines Konin and Adamow to power
group ZE PAK, their major customer, which is also being
privatised, the ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said in January it was considering two bids for
the mines, with the other coming from Spolem Plus, a firm which
the local media have linked to unidentified Israeli and U.S.
capital.
Konin and Adamow are among four lignite mines operating in
Poland, a European Union member which obtains 33 to 35 percent
of its energy needs from lignite, which is in turn the second
most important source of energy after hard coal.
In 2010 the Konin mine posted a net profit of 32 million
zlotys ($10.05 million), with earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 102 million on revenue
of 603 million zlotys, according to information available on the
ministry's website.
The smaller Adamow mine posted a net profit of 10 million
zlotys, EBITDA of 36 million and revenue of 298 million zlotys
in 2010.
ZE PAK, in which the state holds a 50 percent controlling
interest, is due to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange at
the end of September or early in October this year, Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said earlier on Thursday.
($1=3.1853 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)