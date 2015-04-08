(Adds background, details; updates shares)
April 8 Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance
and cleaning chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New
Mountain Capital for about $692 million, including net debt.
The company's shares rose more than 18 percent to $20.23 in
premarket trading on Wednesday, slightly above the offer price
of $20.05 per share.
Zep, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from sales
to the transportation industry and industrial maintenance and
repair, owns brands such as Zep, Zep Commercial, Zep
Professional, Zep Automotive and Misty.
The company's sales rose 4 percent to $163.8 million in the
quarter ended Feb. 28 on a comparable basis, due to strong
demand from the transportation industry and retail home centers.
Zep said it had struck the deal, which has an equity value
of about $462 million, after reviewing strategic opportunities
for the past year.
The company said the deal included a provision that allows
it to solicit proposals from other parties during the next 30
days.
Zep's shares, which have fallen nearly 6 percent in the past
12 months, closed at $17.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday, valuing the company at about $394 million.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)