(Clarifies ICAC's Tong made the conference comments on Wednesday, not Friday)

By David Lague

HONG KONG May 11 Hong Kong's top prosecutor warned on Friday that corruption investigators must remain within the law or face serious consequences, as the city's graft buster mounts its biggest bribery probe in decades.

The director of public prosecutions, Kevin Zervos, told an anti-corruption conference that the jailing late last month of three officers from Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) for coaching a witness to give false evidence had delivered an important lesson for investigators.

"It was a timely reminder for law enforcement officers to stick by the rules," he said in a sharply worded speech at the conference which was hosted by the ICAC.

Zervos did not mention the ongoing ICAC probe into allegations of bribery and misconduct in public office that has implicated the three billionaire Kwok brothers from Asia's biggest property developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, and a former senior Hong Kong public servant.

But the warning comes at a sensitive time in a controversial case that looms as a major test of the ICAC's capacity to conduct a complex investigation into the affairs of one of Asia's wealthiest and most powerful families.

In a probe that has transfixed Hong Kong's tightly knit business community, the ICAC in late March arrested brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai, and Rafael Hui, a close confidante of the Kwok family and the city's former second ranked government official.

Earlier, the ICAC arrested Sun Hung Kai Properties executive director Thomas Chan and four others in connection with the same investigation.

In early May, the graft buster expanded the probe with the arrest of Walter Kwok, the third of the brothers who was earlier ousted as head of Sun Hung Kai in a bitter family dispute.

All were released on bail while the investigation continues.

FULL AUTHORITY DELEGATED

The director of public prosecutions in Hong Kong is responsible for advising the secretary for justice on criminal matters, steering prosecutions, advising law enforcement agencies and developing prosecution policy.

But, in an unusual move, Hong Kong's secretary for justice, Wong Yan-lung, delegated full authority to Zervos to decide if charges should be laid in the case.

This was aimed at avoiding "any possible perception of bias or improper influence", Hong Kong's Department of Justice said in a statement after the arrests.

In the statement, Wong did not disclose if he had any personal connection with those arrested. He and Hui attended the same prestigious secondary school in Hong Kong.

The commissioner of the ICAC, Timothy Tong, told the conference on Wednesday that corruption offences in Hong Kong had evolved from the traditional "quid pro quo" bribery to a more sinister form of graft where public officers abused their positions for private benefit.

There was also potential for conflicts of interest between senior officials and the business community, Tong said.

He suggested that public officials considering whether their actions were lawful should apply the "sunlight test" and ask themselves if they would behave in the same way if the public was aware of their conduct. (Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)