Nov 12 Zetadisplay AB

* Board members acquire shares in the company

* Mats Johansson, chairman of board and largest single shareholder of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has acquired 200,000 shares in company

* This acquisition makes Mats Johansson's ownership total 2,030,775 shares, equivalent to 16.6 pct of votes and capital

* Anders Pettersson, board member of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has, via company, acquired 279,458 company shares

* This acquisition makes Anders Pettersson's ownership total 500,000 shares, equivalent to 4.1 pct of votes and capital

* Anders Moberg, Board Member of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), has, through underwriting, acquired 262,500 company shares

* This acquisition makes Anders Moberg's ownership total 700,000 shares, equivalent to 5.7 pct of the votes and capital

* Mats Leander, board member of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has acquired 200,000 company shares

* This acquisition makes Mats Leander's ownership, privately and via company, total 710,500 shares, equivalent to 5.8 pct of votes and capital

* In total the above Board Members have acquired 941,958 shares in ZetaDisplay AB (publ), which is equivalent to 7.7 pct of the votes and capital, and their joint ownership amounts to 32.2 pct of the votes and capital of the company