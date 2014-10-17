BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
Oct 17 ZetaDisplay AB
* Says extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland
* Says ZetaDisplay will supply its Digital Signage media platform including use of comprehensive ZetaPortal for content production, digital displays, media players and maintenance
* Says goal is to improve and increase point-of-purchase at Teboil service stations
* Says chain consists of about 140 service stations in Finland and is a subsidiary to Lukoil which in total has roughly 6,000 gasoline stations
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.