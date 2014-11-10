Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Nov 10 Zetadisplay AB :
* Signs an agreement with Twist Inn in Norway, concerning Zetadisplay's Digital Signage media platform and Last Meter Marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Says company expects 2017 gross profit margin of 27 percent compared with last year's 26 percent