BRUSSELS, June 20 Belgian barcode and passport firm Zetes said on Wednesday it has bought Czech peer InCAPTIO so it can provide services to international clients in the Czech and Slovak markets.

Zetes did not reveal the cost of the acquisition of InCAPTIO, which makes about 2 million euros ($2.5 million) in annual sales, and said the acquisition would have no significant impact on its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)