By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 26
billion euro (15.93 billion US dollar) loan financing backing
German auto supplier ZF Friedrichhafen's acquisition of
US rival TRW with commitments due next week, banking
sources said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank and Citigroup are syndicating the loan to
around 20 banks which have been asked to commit 750 million
euros each, but this could be scaled back if the deal is
oversubscribed as expected.
The financing includes a 364-day bridge loan split between
$3.5 billion and 4.79 billion euros, initially paying 225 basis
points (bp); a three-year term loan split between $1.5 billion
and 1.34 billion euros, initially paying 250bp; and a five-year
term loan split between $500 million and 612 million euros,
initially paying 275bp, the banking sources said.
There is also a 1.5 billion euro, five-year revolving credit
facility, initially paying 225bp, the bankers said.
Banks are considering the financing and have been asked to
commit to the deal by September 30, the bankers said.
"This is going to be a blow out deal. A lot of banks are
looking to invest in it," one of the banking sources said.
ZF declined to comment on the financing details.
The company is looking for an investment-grade rating on the
new debt.
The acquisition of Michigan-based TRW, which makes airbags
and electronic sensors, will create one of the largest auto
supply firms in the world with combined sales of over $40
billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)