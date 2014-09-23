By Ilona Wissenbach
HANOVER, Germany, Sept 23 German auto supplier
ZF Friedrichshafen will consider further acquisitions
after agreeing a $13.5 billion takeover including debt of U.S.
peer TRW last week, ZF's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We have not reached the limits of our financing
capabilities," Stefan Sommer said on the sidelines of the IAA
commercial vehicles show.
Unlisted ZF, which is controlled by a foundation, wants to
build up its commercial vehicles and industrial technology, he
said. "Small, bolt-on acquisitions are certainly not excluded."
The unlisted company last week agreed to buy TRW, paying
$105.60 in cash for each TRW share, or nearly $12 billion
based on outstanding shares.
The acquisition of Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes
airbags and electronic sensors, will create one of the largest
auto supply firms in the world. ZF is itself a major provider of
steering systems and drive trains.
With combined sales of over $40 billion, the merged company
will be in the league of German companies like Robert Bosch
and Continental as well as Japan's
Denso.
Even without TRW, ZF expects to raise sales by more than 1
billion euros ($1.28 billion) to 18 billion euros this year,
Sommer said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7783 euro)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Louise Heavens)