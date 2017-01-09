FRANKFURT Jan 9 German auto supplier ZF
Friedrichshafen has achieved its full-year sales and
operating margin targets, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said in
Detroit on Monday.
"Sommer said that he assumed that ZF had achieved its sales
and earnings targets," a company spokesman told Reuters in an
e-mail.
ZF had targeted sales of around 35 billion euros ($36.81
billion) in 2016 and was aiming for an adjusted earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of approximately 6 percent.
ZF is scheduled to present its 2016 business figures in
detail in Friedrichshafen on March 30.
($1 = 0.9509 euros)
