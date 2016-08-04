FRANKFURT Aug 4 Auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG is seeking expansion opportunities in machine learning, semiconductors and sensor technologies as part of an aggressive push into autonomous driving and connected cars.

The unlisted German auto supplier has been on an expansion tear, launching a bid for rival TRW Automotive in 2014, buying a 40 percent stake in German lidar maker Ibeo Automotive on Tuesday, and making a $515 million bid for Swedish brake systems group Haldex on Thursday.

In addition, ZF is launching an engineering centre in India, hiring 1,000 staff with a goal to expand staffing to 2,500 engineers, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said in a call to discuss earnings on Thursday.

ZF is seeking to expand its expertise in the area of deep learning, the algorithms used by cars to develop the right collision avoidance reflexes by analysing data transmitted by camera and radar sensors.

ZF wants to expand its portfolio of sensor, radar and camera technologies, and develop the software algorithms which enable cars to steer, brake and accelerate without driver input as a way to gain market share in the area of self-driving technology.

