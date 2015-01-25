(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to show that
TRW already hired 650, not that ZF plans to hire them after the
takeover)
FRANKFURT Jan 25 German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen plans to strengthen its position in
technology for self-driving cars after buying U.S.-based TRW
Automotive Holdings, ZF's chief executive told a
newspaper.
Stefan Sommer told car industry weekly Automobilwoche that
TRW had recruited more than 650 engineers and technicians
worldwide over three years, mainly to develop radar and camera
systems.
Privately held ZF agreed in September to buy TRW in a $12
billion deal that paves the way for a new global automotive
supply powerhouse to rival Robert Bosch and will
increase ZF's exposure to sensors and electronic components.
Sommer said ZF expected hundreds of millions of euros in
savings in procurement in the next three years, after analysing
both companies' range of suppliers.
"To combine them, to focus them and to use that leverage is
what our customers expect and it is one of our priorities," he
told the publication.
He added that the headquarters of the company would remain
in the German city of Friedrichshafen after the takeover, which
is expected to complete in the first half of this year, while
TRW's headquarters in Michigan would be expanded.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dale Hudson)