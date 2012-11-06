BERLIN Nov 6 German automotive supplier ZF
Friedrichshafen expects an accelerating downturn in
European truck markets to keep weighing on the company's
business.
"We're looking at a massive weakening (of truck markets),
particularly in the current ...quarter," Chief Executive Stefan
Sommer said on Tuesday at a conference in Berlin. "We believe
this will continue in 2013."
Sales of technology to commercial vehicle manufacturers
account for about a fifth of ZF's revenue, which it expects to
increase to over 17 billion euros ($21.7 billion) this year,
Sommer said, reaffirming targets.
Sales of heavy-duty trucks weighing 16 tons or more slumped
14.8 percent across the 27-nation European Union in September,
for a year-to-date decline of 7.7 percent.
ZF expects "strong demand" for luxury passenger cars in
North America and China to persist next year, the CEO said.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by John Stonestreet)