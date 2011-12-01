* Zurich may miss profit target if economy stays weak

* Solvency, cash generation support paying attractive dividend

* Shares outperform sector index on dividend hopes (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Dec 1 Zurich Financial Services AG warned dour economic prospects might make a key profit goal hard to meet, although it offered some cheer to investors by indicating another juicy dividend might be on the cards again this year.

How high a dividend the Swiss insurer will set is a matter of keen interest to investors because its payouts are among the best on the blue-chip SMI.

Zurich said it was still aiming for a business operating profit after-tax return on equity target of 16 percent in the long term, but noted a souring of the global economy might make that goal too lofty.

"Should the current economic outlook persist, achieving a return of around 2 percentage points below the target is more realistic," it said in a statement on Thursday ahead of an investor day.

With signs the global economic downturn is accelerating and European banks struggling to cope with the region's debt crisis, however, some analysts cautioned the firm's outlook on profit was still too rosy.

"We consider the 14 percent to be too optimistic as the economic environment is further worsening," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Fabrizio Croce said.

Zurich's big exposure to markets such as Britain, the United States and Spain could prove burdensome, Croce also said.

Nevertheless, the insurer reiterated its policy to pay an attractive and sustainable dividend. That whetted investors' appetite, and shares in Zurich had climbed 1.4 percent by 1040 GMT, beating a 0.4 percent decline in the sector index.

Zurich paid a 2010 dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share. Its dividend yield of 8.5 percent is the highest on the SMI, exceeding Swisscom's yield of 6.1 percent and Credit Suisse's 5.9 percent.

"Today's statement on the cash side should be good news, confirming our view that ZFS will be able to pay a 17 Swiss franc dividend," Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said.

Zurich, which expanded its Latin America business via a deal with the bank Santander in February, said it intended to growth both organically and via acquisitions and alliances.

Zurich said it was on track to reduce run-rate costs by $500 million by 2013, and that some of that money would be used to finance its expansion in emerging markets. (Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)