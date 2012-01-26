* Losses from Thailand floods seen between $250-300 mln

* Expects $80 mln increase in New Zealand earthquake costs

* Cumulative losses triggered global aggregate catastrophe reinsurance cover

* To get recoveries of $130 mln

ZURICH, Jan 26 Zurich Financial Services AG expects to take a net hit of between $200 million and $250 million in the fourth quarter as a result of the floods in Thailand and the increased cost of earthquakes in New Zealand, the Swiss insurer said on Thursday.

The group, which said it would put out a more specific figure when it posts its annual results on Feb. 16, said it expected losses related to the Thailand floods to be between $250 million and $300 million.

The group is also bracing for an $80 million rise in the estimated cost of a major earthquake in New Zealand at the start of last year, due to further quakes and aftershocks and tougher building codes, which could push up reconstruction costs.

But the group will get $130 million from its global aggregate catastrophe reinsurance cover due to the exceptional frequency and overall severity of catastrophes and significant weather related loss-events throughout 2011.