ZURICH Feb 16 Insurer Zurich Financial on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit -- yet missed expectations-- and proposed another juicy payout to shareholders, making good on its commitment to paying a attractive dividend.

Net income for 2011 amounted to 3.766 billion dollars, Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation said. That compares with an estimate of 4.041 billion in a Reuters poll.

Zurich paid one of the biggest dividends of any big Swiss firm last year at 17 francs, and how much may be in the cards for shareholders this year has been a key focus of investors after the firm affirmed its dividend pledge on Dec. 1.

