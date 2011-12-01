ZURICH Dec 1 Zurich Financial Services AG on Thursday said it was committed to its profitability target in the long term but that economic headwinds might make that target hard to achieve.

Zurich said it was still aiming for a business operating profit after-tax return on equity (BOPaT ROE) target of 16 percent in the long term.

"Should the current economic outlook persist, achieving a return of around 2 percentage points below the target is more realistic," it said in a statement ahead of an investor day.

Zurich also reiterated its dividend policy, saying it was well placed to pay an attractive and sustainable dividend. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)