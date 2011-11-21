LONDON Nov 21 Kazakhstan-based oil and gas company Zhaikmunai is mulling a possible move up to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, where it currently trades via global depository receipts (GDRs).

"They are looking at it, but no decision has been made," a spokesman for the group said.

Zhaikmunai has retained solicitors White & Case to examine the technicalities of a move, to see if it would be an efficient option for investors, the spokesman added.

Zhaikmunai's proposals come as London investors are growing concerned about listings by companies from emerging markets that remain controlled by a small number of rich investors, as is the case with Zhaikmunai.

FTSE Group said earlier this month it was looking at tightening entry requirements for its UK indexes after investors voiced concerns it was too easy for companies with low free floats and hazy corporate governance standards to join the prestigious FTSE 100.

When companies are included in FTSE indexes, tracker funds are forced to buy their shares.

Shares in Genel Energy Plc fell on Monday following completion of its takeover of Iraqi assets, in a deal which gives the latter's former owners -- two Turkish tycoons -- a half share of the enlarged group. Analysts cited corporate governance concerns. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Holmes)