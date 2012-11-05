ALMATY Nov 5 Kazakh oil and gas company Zhaikmunai has issued $560 million in bonds due 2019 at a fixed annual coupon of 7.125 percent, the company said on Monday.

Zhaikmunai said in a statement that approximately $358 million of the proceeds from the bond issue by its subsidiary, Zhaikmunai International B.V., would be used to refinance existing debt.