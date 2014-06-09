June 9 Shanghai Zhangjiagang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 900 million yuan ($144.25 million)short-term commercial paper

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says plans to issue up to 900 million yuan medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/paz89v; link.reuters.com/qaz89v; link.reuters.com/raz89v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2392 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)