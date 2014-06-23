June 23 China's Zhangzidao Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1-1.37 billion yuan ($161.06-220.65 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on June 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rq5qkr ; bit.ly/1puyKVo

