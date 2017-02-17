SYDNEY Feb 17 Australian jobs website Seek Ltd
said it is in talks to buy billionaire casino boss
James Packer's stake in a Chinese subsidiary, in a deal which
would further reduce Packer's investment exposure to China.
In a stock market filing on Friday, Sydney-listed Seek said
it is in talks about buying shares in Beijing-based, New
York-listed Zhaopin Ltd that it doesn't already own for
$18 per share, which, according to Reuters calculations, works
out to $209 million.
Seek, the world's biggest stand-alone listed jobs website,
currently owns about 75 percent of Zhaopin, while an investment
vehicle of Packer has two-thirds of the rest, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The move pushed Seek's shares 5.7 percent higher, their best
intraday gain in a year, to a near five-month peak, while the
broader S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7 percent.
Taking full control of Zhaopin would boost Seek's exposure
to China's job market, while keeping the option to spin it off,
said Mathan Somasundarum, a strategist at broker Blue Ocean
Equities.
"If they hold it, they're holding something that's
potentially going to do well (and) if they do decide to at some
point float it, that's one everyone will jump to get into," he
said.
Seek didn't offer an explanation for the move, but said it
and private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Group and
FountainVest Partners are "in advanced discussions with a
special committee of the board of Zhaopin" about taking the
company private.
While Seek has been expanding overseas, Packer has been
cutting back his offshore investments, in China in particular,
since the authorities there arrested 18 of his Crown Resorts Ltd
casino staff in October amid a gambling crackdown.
In December, Crown cancelled a spin-off listing of its
offshore casinos and said it was instead selling down its stake
in the Chinese gambling hub Macau.
Zhaopin, which Seek partially sold in a listing in 2013,
said in a separate statement that it was discussing the
potential deal but was uncertain if the parties would reach an
agreement.
($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)
