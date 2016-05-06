May 6 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 26 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 11 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uyf7TE

