BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22 Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology :
* Says Xingxing Group to raise stake in the company to 12.1 percent from 2.2 pct
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.