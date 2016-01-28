UPDATE 2-Musician Chris Cornell dies at 52 - representative
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
Jan 28 Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology :
* Says proposed to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2015
Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/8by7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
May 18 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd :