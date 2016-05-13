May 13 Zhejiang Furun Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 18

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RjT1UL

