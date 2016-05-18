May 18 Zhejiang Guangsha Co., Ltd.:

* Says it unit to participate in establishment of an investment fund with two investment management companies

* Says scale of fund is 121 million yuan

* Says it unit to invest 20 million yuan into the fund, to hold 16.53 percent stake

* The fund will be mainly engaged in industrial investment and investment management business

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nSAoX

