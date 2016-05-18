BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Zhejiang Guangsha Co., Ltd.:
* Says it unit to participate in establishment of an investment fund with two investment management companies
* Says scale of fund is 121 million yuan
* Says it unit to invest 20 million yuan into the fund, to hold 16.53 percent stake
* The fund will be mainly engaged in industrial investment and investment management business
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nSAoX
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.