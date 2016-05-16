India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.44 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 19 for 2015
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6LvVUC
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.