May 16 Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.44 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 19 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20

