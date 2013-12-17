BRIEF-Sonoma receives U.S. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses
Dec 17 Zhejiang Int'l Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 178.2 million yuan ($29 million) to build first phase of medical centre in Lanxi, Zhejiang province
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ref55v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0715 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 German drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said the bidding process was developing well, after delays earlier this month.
March 29 Private equity groups Nordic Capital and Avista raised gross proceeds of 975 million pounds ($1.21 billion) through the sale of an about 19 percent stake in British medical technology giant ConvaTec Group Plc, one of the joint bookrunner for the placing said.