BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data on SYN-005
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 15 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd
* Says signs contract to supply tires to Shanghai General Motors for six years
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas