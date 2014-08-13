BRIEF-IDT Australia says U.S. FDA has affirmed successful tech transfer of Pindolol Tablets
* U.S. Food and drug administration has affirmed successful tech transfer of pindolol tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 40.8 percent y/y at 211.57 million yuan (34.34 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p4t1Yy
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1613 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. Food and drug administration has affirmed successful tech transfer of pindolol tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016