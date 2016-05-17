BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing
May 17 Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 23
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24



TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.