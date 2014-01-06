Jan 6 Zhejiang WHWH Industry Co Ltd

* Says expects to turn profitable in 2013 after posting a net loss of 64.7 million yuan ($10.6 million) in 2012, helped by a new project generating income and a stake sale in one of its assets

* Says scraps asset restructuring plan as target seller failed to provide adequate financial information

