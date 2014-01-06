BRIEF-Japan Bank For International Cooperation files for debt shelf of up to $12.5 bln
April 21 Japan Bank For International Cooperation:
Jan 6 Zhejiang WHWH Industry Co Ltd
* Says expects to turn profitable in 2013 after posting a net loss of 64.7 million yuan ($10.6 million) in 2012, helped by a new project generating income and a stake sale in one of its assets
* Says scraps asset restructuring plan as target seller failed to provide adequate financial information
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rur75v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 Japan Bank For International Cooperation:
* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and six months ended march 31, 2017