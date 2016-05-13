BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 ZHEJIANG XIANJU PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 19
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3lj7Cs
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.