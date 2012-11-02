* Shares trade as high as 17.19 yuan vs offer price of 2.58
* Trading suspended again after triggering more circuit
breakers
* Highlights challenges facing regulator in speculative
market
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 Shares of Chinese auto parts
maker Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd jumped by more
six times on its Shenzhen debut on Friday, the second time in
less than a month that heavy-handed intervention by China's
stock market regulator has led to a first-day scramble.
The firm had cut its fundraising plan by more than 90
percent to 38.7 million yuan ($6.2 million) under pressure from
the China Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC), leading to
a frenzy of interest that saw demand for the IPO at more than
700 times the number of shares on offer.
"This price has nothing to do with fundamentals. Zhejiang
Shibao is a natural target for speculation because of its
downsized issuance and reduced price," said Luan Zhao, analyst
at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.
In fact, the company, which produces steering products for
car makers including Chery Automobile Co Ltd and a
Volkswagen AG joint venture in China, said on Friday
it expects its 2012 profit to fall up to 31 percent due to a
slowing economy.
The surge in the share price is in contrast to earlier in
the year, when the regulator was under fire for failing to stop
overpriced IPOs that fell on debut.
Trading of Shibao shares was temporarily halted five minutes
into the session after triggering a turnover circuit breaker,
and suspended again after hitting a price cap. Trading will
resume in the afternoon.
They rose as high as 17.19 yuan, compared with the offer
price of 2.58 yuan.
IPO INTERVENTION
Shibao raised less than a tenth of the 510 million yuan
initially planned, after selling 15 million shares to investors
including Guodo Securities, H u atai Asset Management and North
Industries Group Finance Co. Ltd.
The downsizing was a result of pressure from the CSRC to
sell the mainland-traded shares at a level similar to those
listed in Hong Kong.
While such a heavy-handed approach by the regulator may be a
headache for both fundraisers as well as underwriters, companies
have little choice but to turn to the capital market for money
as Beijing tries cut down on heavy reliance on bank lending.
The CSRC had been criticised by investors who were burned
after buying into share offerings that were priced at lofty
valuations and fell sharply after their market debuts.
Earlier this year, it introduced rules to curb speculative
trading related with share offerings, including setting caps on
price moves and turnover rate on the first day of trade.
Most recently, the CSRC stepped in on the offering of China
Molybdenum Co Ltd , which nearly tripled on
its Shanghai debut in October after downsizing its mainland
listing by 80 percent.
"You have political considerations at the moment, with the
leadership change next week," said Philippe Espinasse, a former
investment banker with Nomura and UBS in Hong Kong and author of
'IPO: A Global Guide'.
"You may see more supply after that has happened next week
and in the fourth quarter," he added, referring to China's once
in a decade leadership change that kicks off next week.
Officials at the CSRC admit, although privately, that the
task at hand is not an easy one.
"There's a regulatory dilemma here. Any policy measures
would fail to meet the needs of all market participants who
demand very different types of interests," said a CSRC official,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Kazunori Takada and Samuel
Shen; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto Jr in HONG KONG;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)